Third security guard arrested after allegedly firing gun into air at trail-riding club event in Nov. of 2020

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A third arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that happened at an outdoor riding club event back in November of 2020.
On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Chadrick Dudley, 33. He was a security guard at the event, deputies say. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on April 5 on a charge of illegal use of a weapon.
Two other security guards at the event, Trometric Humphrey and Quonmesha Gradney, were arrested on the same charge in November.
Sheriff’s office officials say the security guards fired their guns into the air to break up a fight at the event. The gunfire reportedly prompted others at the event to fire their weapons. Two people were hit by gunfire and several vehicles were damaged, authorities say.
The event was being hosted by a trail-riding club and featured live music, bonfires, and free alcohol. Event organizers had rented the outdoor location in the 11000 block of Gamm Road and hired a security company for the event. Hundreds of people were in attendance.
