Storms roll through tonight and Wednesday

(KSLA) - Rain returns tonight and Wednesday with the possibility of a few strong storms. Hail and some gusty winds are possible in these storms along with heavy downpours.
This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with little to no rain. However, the rain chances will be on the increase later by tonight. So, if you have any evening plans and stay out late, you will need the umbrella. temperatures will still be warm in the 70s.
Rain and storms will be on the increase tonight all across the ArkLaTex. Heavy downpours look possible. So far, the severe potential looks to stay low. It will be a wet commute to work and school Wednesday though in many areas. Temperatures will cool to the upper 50s and lower 60s.
By Wednesday afternoon a cold front will have passed through the area bringing in drier and cooler conditions. There might be a little sunshine trying to come out too. Temperatures will only warm up to the lower and mid 60s.
Thursday we will take a little break from the rain. There will be a good mix of sun and clouds with only a 10% chance of a quick shower. Temperatures will still be a bit cool. Highs will only be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday will go back to showers and storms. It will not rain all day, but I would be ready for scattered storms, particularly by the afternoon. So far, the severe threat is low, but we will give you the First Alert if this changes. Including the rain Tuesday and Wednesday, rain totals could range from 2-4 inches by the end of the week. Highs will get up to the 60s once again.
This weekend will be beautiful! We will have more clouds hanging around, but there will be little to no rain. Both days will be ideal to get back outside to enjoy the weather! Looks for Saturday to be partly to mostly cloudy with Sunday being mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s which is still below average for this time of year.
Have a great week!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.