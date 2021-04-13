Sen. Cassidy speaks on pushing for more funds towards infrastructure

“The president announced an infrastructure bill that really isn’t an infrastructure bill as we would normally think of one,” Sen. Cassidy said in a reporter conference call on Tuesday. “It can either be 6% of it is going towards infrastructure if you have a tradition sense of the word and it could be maybe 30% if you have a really expanded version of infrastructure but that’s about it. There’s about a billion dollars worth of things that have absolutely nothing to do with infrastructure by anybody’s definition. It’s paid for by raising taxes in a way which is estimated by the National Federation of Independent Businesses to negatively affect job growth in our country. I’m all about infrastructure. Our country needs to have more infrastructure. In Louisiana, there is pent up demand for infrastructure. I will push for more money towards bridges because Louisiana has the highest number of bridge crossings per mile in the nation. The I-10 bridge in Lake Charles, the I-49 Inner City Connector in Shreveport, the “new” Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge, we could go on.”