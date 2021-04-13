Sen. Cassidy speaks on pushing for more funds towards infrastructure

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - President Biden met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday, April 12, and tried to assure them that the Oval Office gathering was not “window dressing.” One of the core disputes is over what counts as infrastructure in his $2.3 trillion proposal.
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) is among the growing number of legislators not happy with the plan.
“The president announced an infrastructure bill that really isn’t an infrastructure bill as we would normally think of one,” Sen. Cassidy said in a reporter conference call on Tuesday. “It can either be 6% of it is going towards infrastructure if you have a tradition sense of the word and it could be maybe 30% if you have a really expanded version of infrastructure but that’s about it. There’s about a billion dollars worth of things that have absolutely nothing to do with infrastructure by anybody’s definition. It’s paid for by raising taxes in a way which is estimated by the National Federation of Independent Businesses to negatively affect job growth in our country. I’m all about infrastructure. Our country needs to have more infrastructure. In Louisiana, there is pent up demand for infrastructure. I will push for more money towards bridges because Louisiana has the highest number of bridge crossings per mile in the nation. The I-10 bridge in Lake Charles, the I-49 Inner City Connector in Shreveport, the “new” Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge, we could go on.”
The White House says the largest chunk of the proposal includes $621 billion for roads, bridges, public transit, electric vehicle charging stations and other transportation infrastructure. The spending would push the country away from internal combustion engines that the auto industry views as increasingly antiquated technology.
An additional $111 billion would go to replace lead water pipes and upgrade sewers. Broadband internet would blanket the country for $100 billion. Separately, $100 billion would upgrade the power grid to deliver clean electricity. Homes would get retrofitted, schools modernized, workers trained and hospitals renovated under the plan, which also seeks to strengthen U.S. manufacturing.
The figures in the state summaries paint a decidedly bleak outlook for the world’s largest economy after years of repairs being deferred and delayed. They suggest that too much infrastructure is unsafe for vehicles at any speed, while highlighting the costs of extreme weather events that have become more frequent with climate change as well as dead spots for broadband and a dearth of child care options.
The president’s infrastructure projects would be financed by higher corporate taxes, lifting the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%. It’s expected this will face resistance from republican lawmakers.
Recently Louisiana received a D+ grade on its infrastructure in a new report card from President Joe Biden’s administration.
The report states, “In Louisiana there are 1,634 bridges and over 3,411 miles of highway in poor condition. Since 2011, commute times have increased by 9.3% in Louisiana and on average, each driver pays $667 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair. The American Jobs Plan will devote more than $600 billion to transform our nations’ transportation infrastructure and make it more resilient, including $115 billion repairing roads and bridges.”
The report goes on to say “From 2010 to 2020, Louisiana has experienced 30 extreme weather events, costing the state up to $50 billion in damages. The President is calling for $50 billion to improve the resiliency of our infrastructure and support communities’ recovery from disaster.”
One of the more recent extreme weather events was a winter storm, which caused thousands to be without water in northwest Louisiana.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson issued a the following statement in response to the findings:
“The White House Infrastructure Plan is included in a major jobs initiative that addresses many aspects of our economy. Surface transportation in Louisiana stands to benefit from a direct investment in roads and bridges, as well as with transit, rail expansion, resilience, broadband, and in equity investments to address social implications of infrastructure decisions. Louisiana has a backlog of at least $14.8 billion in roads and bridges and our multimodal needs are similarly situated. The state has projects ready to move forward provided funding becomes available and the ability to quickly deliver major projects as evidenced with what we were able to accomplish since 2016. The new south bridge in the Baton Rouge area is one of those large-scale projects across the state that may be a recipient of funds if the American Jobs Plan becomes law. I have been and will continue to be engaged with USDOT and other stakeholders to ensure Louisiana is best positioned to take advantage of such a generational investment.”
Sen. Cassidy says he plans on meeting with governors and lawmakers soon to discuss an alternative bill to the president’s proposal. He says his bill would double the money going towards roads and bridges.
