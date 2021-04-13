RUNAWAY: Bossier City PD looking for teen girl who ran away from youth shelter

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is currently looking for a teenage girl who reportedly ran away from a youth shelter.
Police say on March 30, Shonda Fee, 16, ran away from a youth shelter in Bossier Parish. Fee is 5′ 4″ tall, weighs about 120 lbs, and has red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing grey pants, a grey shirt, and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information on Fee’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
