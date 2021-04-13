WATCH LIVE: Pay raises proposed for Shreveport’s mayor, City Council members

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A nearly $30,000 annual pay raise for the mayor and a pay increase for Shreveport City Council members are among proposals being considered during this afternoon’s City Council meeting.
The administrative conference and City Council meeting got underway at 3 p.m.
Councilmen John Nickelson and Jerry Bowman Jr. are proposing that the mayor’s salary be increased to $125,000 a year. That’s an annual raise $29,400.05.
They also are sponsors of a proposal to increase City Council members’ base pay to $25,000 a year, a move that would cost the city an extra $68,424.16 per year.
The two proposals are to be introduced today. A final vote would be taken April 27.
If approved, the raises would go into effect Dec. 31, 2022. The terms of the city’s current mayor and City Council members expire Dec. 30, 2022.
