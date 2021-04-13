New Arkansas bill plans to eliminate disparities in teacher pay

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Governor Asa Hutchinson has signed into law a bill that legislators are hoping will help keep good teachers in Arkansas classrooms. This is good news for small districts trying to compete.
Students at Lafayette County Elementary School participated in virtual reality learning on Tuesday, April 13. For teacher Emily Smith, she says she is glad Arkansas Senate Bill 504 is not pretend, but real.
“I think it is great. I think we will be more competitive and it will help our area,” said Smith.
The law will create the “Teachers Salary Equalization Fund” to make teacher salaries comparable to surrounding states and eliminate disparities with salaries within the state of Arkansas.
Robert Edwards is superintendent of Lafayette County Schools. This small district has around 500 students and 90 teachers. Edwards said the new legislation should help put small districts on a level playing field with the larger districts in hiring and keeping teachers.
“Unfortunately, our seasoned veterans are reaching retirement age and this will greatly assist us in recruiting younger teachers to come in, because now we will be able to compete with those salaries with the districts that are around us,” said Edwards.
Edwards said Senate Bill 504 should also help keep small district teachers in place.
“Prior to this, they would have been able to leave and go to Texarkana, Hope, Magnolia for seven to ten thousand dollars more,” said Edwards.
“You know we are in the trenches, especially this year with COVID. I think it is a good incentive for all the teachers here,” said Smith.
