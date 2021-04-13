Major accident, medical emergency draw first responders to Line Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are responding to a major accident at Line Avenue at McCormick Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Police have seven units on the call that came in at 4:47 p.m.
Two minutes later, the Fire Department sent five units to a medical emergency at Line Avenue at Elmwood Street. That’s two blocks north of Line at McCormick.
It’s not immediately clear what happened nor whether those two scenes are related.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
