Major accident, medical emergency draw first responders to Line Avenue

The two scenes are within two blocks of one another

Major accident, medical emergency draw first responders to Line Avenue
Shreveport Fire Department medics attend to someone while responding to a medical emergency at Line Avenue at Elmwood Street the evening of April 13, 2021. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | April 13, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 5:22 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are responding to a major accident at Line Avenue at McCormick Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Police have seven units on the call that came in at 4:47 p.m.

Two minutes later, the Fire Department sent five units to a medical emergency at Line Avenue at Elmwood Street. That’s two blocks north of Line at McCormick.

It’s not immediately clear what happened nor whether those two scenes are related.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Shreveport police responded to a report of a major accident at Line Avenue at McCormick Street the evening of April 14, 2021.
Shreveport police responded to a report of a major accident at Line Avenue at McCormick Street the evening of April 14, 2021. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.