LSU student-athletes discuss solutions to Title IX reports
LSU student-athletes gathered near the PMAC on Monday, April 12, 2021, to show support for victims of abuse. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | April 12, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 8:31 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The scope of the Title IX failures at LSU stretch beyond their main campus in Baton Rouge, as allegations from LSU’s Shreveport campus have now come to light involving one of its medical school leaders.

As new allegations surface nearly every day, students are stepping up with solutions.

Student-athletes gathered outside of the PMAC on Monday, April 12, to discuss how to hold coaches and students accountable for their actions.

April is actually Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Students showed their support for victims of abuse by wearing teal.

“We need to do better as a university and this is just the first step in moving forward and doing better and supporting our survivors, believing our survivors, and holding admin accountable because obviously, what happened is not okay and we just want admin ... this is our message to admin was to communicate to them how we feel as student-athletes,” said Kit Hanley.

