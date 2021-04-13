LSU Health Shreveport responds to report that EEOC complaints have been filed against the medical school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — LSU Health Shreveport has issued a statement confirming reports that complaints were filed that with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Monday, April 12.
“We have been informed that notices of retaliation, gender and race discrimination are being filed against LSU Health Shreveport,” begins the statement, which also was released Monday.
“The institution has investigated every complaint to date and taken appropriate actions. LSU Health Shreveport stands ready to defend itself against these latest allegations.”
Last month, the medical school’s chancellor responded to a report that the LSU System is investigating him for alleged sexism.
Dr. G.E. Ghali released a statement March 17 acknowledging he had received a copy of an AGB Consulting report. “I strongly deny the limited reference in the report to sexism and welcome a thorough investigation,” he went on to say in his response sent by email to KSLA News 12 at that time.
The statement that LSU Health Shreveport released Monday expands on that by adding:
“Recent sex-based discrimination issues were raised as part of Chancellor G.E. Ghali’s employee assessment, which LSU immediately submitted to its Office of Title IX. On April 7, 2021, Chancellor Ghali received written notice that the Title IX review had been completed and there was not sufficient evidence to raise a Title IX concern.”
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.