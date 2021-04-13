LSU Health Shreveport chancellor suspended day after EEOC complaints filed by female employees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport, Dr. G.E. Ghali, has been suspended one day after the university confirmed several Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) complaints have been filed against the school.
That’s according to a report published by The Advocate.
The school reportedly issued the suspension Tuesday, April 13. The EEOC complaints reference retaliation, as well as gender and race discrimination, the school said in a statement released Monday, April 12.
In March, Dr. Ghali denied the “limited reference in the report to sexism.”
- Shreveport medical school leader responds to report that he’s being investigated for alleged sexism
- LSU releases action plan to improve response to sexual misconduct allegations
- LSU Office of Title IX
- KU to pay Les Miles settlement of $1.9M following termination, parts ways with AD Jeff Long
- LSU releases law firm’s review of sexual misconduct cases; two athletic officials suspended
- LSU under federal investigation over campus crime reporting
- LSU hires law firm to review policies after investigative report claims university mishandled sexual misconduct complaints against students, top athletes
Senator Greg Tarver released a fiery statement Tuesday, claiming LSU is trying to take the heat off recent scandals at its Baton Rouge campus by “casting a shadow on the LSU Medical School in Shreveport.” He claims the university system is looking for a scapegoat.
The full statement from the senator can be found below:
“In looking at the situation at Louisiana State University (LSU) Medical School in Shreveport, the LSU Baton Rouge System first tried to bring sexual harassment charges against the Shreveport Medical School, namely the Chancellor, Dr. Ghali E. Ghali. The investigation led to Dr. Ghali being cleared of all charges, but now they have come against the school with other accusations.
Upon closer examination, it is apparent that the LSU System is attempting to take the heat off of LSU Baton Rouge by casting a shadow on the LSU Medical School in Shreveport for the sole benefit of LSU Baton Rouge.
LSU Baton Rouge has never had any love for LSU Medical School in Shreveport. They act as if they care about us in Shreveport but they look at us very differently. In over twenty-eight years of serving in the State Senate, LSU Baton Rouge has never genuinely cared for North Louisiana. Right now their only concern is self-protection because the LSU System has not yet begun to touch the surface of the issues surrounding the school in Baton Rouge.
They are looking for a scapegoat and that is LSU Medical School in Shreveport. With over 20 years of service on the Senate Finance Committee, I have heard, and witnessed, many Presidents of the LSU System refer to LSU Medical School in Shreveport as a second class citizen.
Their primary allegiance is to their precious LSU football in Baton Rouge. They have also enlisted help from people in Shreveport who have petty jealousies and personality conflicts to assist with tainting the reputation of a person that I know to be doing an excellent job at LSU Medical School in Shreveport. This is the best Chancellor we have had at the medical school since Dr. John McDonald, and by creating these unwarranted allegations they are not fairly serving the people of North Louisiana.”
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.