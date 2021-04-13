Keeping Marshall Beautiful: Beautification Award recognizes those improving the appearance of the city

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - One property at a time, an organization called Keep Marshall Beautiful (KMB) is working to improve the aesthetic of the charming East Texas city.
Beginning this month until December, one residential and one commercial property will be recognized with a ‘Beautification Award’ by the City of Marshall, Marshall Chamber of Commerce and KMB.
Ashli Dansbi, chairwoman of KMB, hopes this honor triggers and inspires change in the community that she and thousands of others call home.
“People get excited about... being recognized for their hard work, so we hope it will be a chain reaction,” Dasnbi said. “People will enjoy getting that recognition and honor, other people will see it and hopefully clean up and make advancements and improvements in their area.”
Nominations for properties getting a facelift will come from different community members. The judge will ultimately pick a residential and commercial winner monthly.
“We’ll recognize our first set of winners in May and it is going to be so much fun,” she said. “It’s going to be great to recognize homes that look beautiful in the spring, those that have maybe a different aesthetic during the summer, and I think it will be really cool to see the homes in the fall.”
Winning properties will be recognized with a framed certificate during a Marshall City Council meeting, plus a sign placed in front of the selected home or business for the duration of the month. The local newspaper will even publish pictures of the winner with a caption.
Aside from improving the appearance of homes and businesses throughout the city, Dansbi also hopes these changes make Marshall safer.
“In your downtown area, if it’s nice and pristine, maybe people don’t want to go make graffiti, or throw trash or break things and do destruction,” she explained. “I think it definitely could be a trickle-down effect for our crime rate.”
To nominate a home or business, head over to the Keep Marshall Beautiful Facebook page. Nominations can also be emailed to keepmarshallbeautiful@gmail.com.
