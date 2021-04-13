Hutchinson: “Don’t wait, we’re in a race against time and need to avoid another spike in cases.”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Hutchinson started the press conference talking about the importance of getting a vaccine, even with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on pause. “No one should delay getting a vaccination just because of Johnson & Johnson issue,” said Hutchinson.
Right now Arkansas has the following doses on hand:
- Pfizer - 245,000
- Moderna - 178,000
- Janssen - 63,000
Hutchinson says the state has the supply to meet demand with the other vaccines.
Hutchinson said the numbers are beginning to edge up with new cases, and positivity rates.
A total of 560,168 people have been fully vaccinated in the state.
Dr. Romero reported that there have been six cases of Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) in people that have received the J&J vaccine. None in Arkansas. Romero said all were females between the ages of 18-48.
Romero said studies are showing CVST occurs in the first two weeks of getting the vaccine.
