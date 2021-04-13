Housing market booming in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The housing market is booming across the country and in New Orleans too.
A local real estate agent we spoke with says the pandemic has made people question if they have what they need in a home and whether they want to live in a country or city setting.
In her 12 years in the business, Andrea Tyler, says 2020 was her best yet when it comes to home sales.
“The real estate market is booming, new construction is booming,” said Tyler. ”The low interest rates is really what’s making people continually want to buy, the high rental market amounts is what’s making people realize they can actually afford to buy a house.”
She says because there’s such little inventory in every part of the city, homeowners can get multiple offers as soon as their houses are listed.
Tyler adds she doesn’t yet see any signs of a slow down in the housing market.
