Body recovered from Miss. River in St. John Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials have recovered a body from the Mississippi River in Reserve, Louisiana, according to sheriff’s deputies.
St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre confirmed a body was recovered around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13.
Tregre says it appears as though the body had been in the river for a while.
Details are limited at this time. Sheriff Tregre would not elaborate on a description of the body’s gender or race.
