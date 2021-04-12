Woman injured in Caddo Heights shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more after a woman was injured in an early morning shooting.
Police got the call just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, April 12 in the 1600 block of McWillie Avenue. That’s in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.
Police at the scene say a bullet hit the woman in the foot. She told officers that she heard someone shooting outside her home.
She was taken to a Shreveport hospital and is expected to recover.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.