WATCH: Sen. Hughes lays out bill to remove racist language from deeds

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Sen. Bryan Hughes laid out his bill to remove racist language from deeds before committee on Monday.
Hughes (R-Mineola) presented SB 885 to the House Committee on State Affairs, a committee which he chairs.
The bill would give property owners a way to remove that language from their deeds. All that would need to be done to remove said language is the filing of a simple request.
Hughes said the bill has support from every member of the Texas Senate. Committee members who spoke on Monday praised the bill.
