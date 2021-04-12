WATCH: Sen. Hughes lays out bill to remove racist language from deeds

By Jeff Awtrey | April 12, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 12:40 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Sen. Bryan Hughes laid out his bill to remove racist language from deeds before committee on Monday.

Hughes (R-Mineola) presented SB 885 to the House Committee on State Affairs, a committee which he chairs.

The bill would give property owners a way to remove that language from their deeds. All that would need to be done to remove said language is the filing of a simple request.

Hughes said the bill has support from every member of the Texas Senate. Committee members who spoke on Monday praised the bill.

