Volunteers set eyes on nearly $50,000 to buy home for man widowed by March 27 tornado

DEADWOOD, Texas (KSLA) — Shreveport Volunteer Network is inching closer to its $46,995 fundraising goal for Edward Laird.
The Deadwood, Texas, man is living in a tattered mobile home following a deadly tornado that whipped through Panola County about two weeks ago. Now volunteers are encouraging people to donate to their fundraiser in order to buy him a new home.
During that storm, his wife was killed by a fallen tree and about half of his mobile home was destroyed.
“I can’t keep living in that house, that trailer I’m living in, because it brings too many memories back,” Laird said.
He said that storm changed his home to a house. Since then, he has struggled with his mental health.
“This weekend when they said tornado, I was terrified, worried, scared, shaking like a little baby.”
So far, people have banded together to raise about $9,800.
“We’ve raised $10,000 in a week. So within five weeks, we should be able to have the funds raised to get Mr. Laird a new home,” said Shreveport Volunteer Network’s Keith Bryant.
Throughout this trying time, Bryant has helped repair Laird’s property and raise money. He has also assisted him with his mental health struggles.
“We just love him. He’s not alone out there in East Texas. He has a community here in Shreveport.”
Any amount could make a big difference in their goal, Bryant said.
