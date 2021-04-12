Stormy, but necessarily severe week ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend and had a chance to enjoy some amazing weather across the ArkLaTex! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking unsettled weather, especially during the middle part of the work week. The good news is that while we could see some stormy conditions, unlike last week, we are not tracking much in the way of severe weather potential. Temperatures this week after starting off in the mid to upper 80s Monday will be fall throughout the week, and from Thursday through the weekend highs will likely be stuck in the 60s.
As you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you need to make sure you dress comfortably as we are tracking a very warm day across the region. Temperatures this morning are starting off around the 60 degree mark and will be moving up into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. While we could see some sunshine this morning we are tracking mostly cloudy skies as we head into the afternoon hours, but that really won’t put much of a dent into our temperatures.
Heading through the middle part of the work week we are tracking unsettled weather ahead for the region. This will be due to a slow moving front that will bring the potential for several days of scattered showers and storms across the region. The good news is that it is looking less and less likely that we will have to contend with any severe weather potential. Right now the rainfall coverage looks to be the highest on Wednesday with more perhaps on the way for Friday. Temperatures will be fall throughout the week with highs the second half of the week likely only in the mid-60s.
Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking dry but cool conditions on the way. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will likely be in the 60s low temperatures during the overnight hours that might be stuck down around the 50 degree mark. The good news is that we should be able to see some sunshine both days, so if you don’t mind the chilly weather by mid-April standards you should be in good shape for any outdoor activities.
As for your Monday, stay cool! Have a great week!
