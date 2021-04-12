Stormy, but necessarily severe week ahead

Heading through the middle part of the work week we are tracking unsettled weather ahead for the region. This will be due to a slow moving front that will bring the potential for several days of scattered showers and storms across the region. The good news is that it is looking less and less likely that we will have to contend with any severe weather potential. Right now the rainfall coverage looks to be the highest on Wednesday with more perhaps on the way for Friday. Temperatures will be fall throughout the week with highs the second half of the week likely only in the mid-60s.