Shreveport Police Officers Assoc. asks state rep. to withdraw bill that could spell 12-hour shifts for officers on patrol

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Could a police shortage in Shreveport lead to longer shifts for the men and women in blue at the Shreveport Police Department?
Twelve-hour shifts may be the future for patrol officers working Shreveport streets. Right now, SPD staffing is nearly 20% short, according to Chief Ben Raymond, meaning the department is down 100 officers. It’s a discouraging figure considering the historic rise in homicides facing Shreveport.
In an effort to combat the officer drain, a new bill is circulating during the current legislative session in Baton Rouge. House Bill 121, put forward by Representative Alan Seabaugh, a Republican from Shreveport, would allow SPD to split its patrol division into two platoons, giving Chief Raymond the option of moving patrol shifts to 12-hour work days. The idea behind the law is to help fill shift holes created by the officers shortage, and potentially cut down on increasing overtime costs, according to police sources.
A statement given to KSLA by SPD explains Chief Raymond requested the introduction of HB 121 this legislative session, with the chief saying, “Many of our officers work extra jobs and shifts; working 16-hour shifts is no longer uncommon due to our current crisis. The passage of HB 121 in no way dictates we will move to 12-hour shifts, however, being nearly 20% below full-staffing requires thinking outside of the box.”
But the proposal has been met with immediate pushback from the Shreveport Police Officers Association (SPOA). Dr. Michael Carter, SPOA president, penned the letter below to Rep. Seabaugh, asking him to pull HB 121.
“Further burden of those few remaining in the Patrol Bureau cannot last much longer without additional staffing. Working these men and women longer and harder, will not provide a greater service to Shreveport. It will take staffing reallocation,” the letter says, in part.
Currently, Dr. Carter says officers on patrol work eight shifts. How 12-hour shifts would work exactly in a 40-hour week isn’t known. It could be that officers would work four 12-hour shifts one week, followed by three 12-hour shifts the next. SPD says it will be able to provide further details if HB 121 passes.
Meanwhile, as of the publication of this report, Rep. Seabugh has not returned KSLA’s messages seeking an interview. We will have more as this story develops in the days to come.
