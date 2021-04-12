Shreveport Police Officers Assoc. asks state rep. to withdraw bill that could spell 12-hour shifts for officers on patrol

In an effort to combat the officer drain, a new bill is circulating during the current legislative session in Baton Rouge. House Bill 121, put forward by Representative Alan Seabaugh, a Republican from Shreveport, would allow SPD to split its patrol division into two platoons, giving Chief Raymond the option of moving patrol shifts to 12-hour work days. The idea behind the law is to help fill shift holes created by the officers shortage, and potentially cut down on increasing overtime costs, according to police sources.