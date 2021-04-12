Robert Durst murder trial resumes May 17 after virus delay

In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst sits in a courtroom during a hearing in Los Angeles. A retired New York police detective says the missing wife of New York real estate heir Robert Durst once went to her neighbor's in pajamas and said her husband beat her and she feared he would kill her. James Varian testified Tuesday, April 25, 2017, that a neighbor reported Kathleen Durst had knocked on her Manhattan penthouse bedroom window for help. (Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File)