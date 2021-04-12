LSU Board discusses leadership and Title IX compliance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Board of Supervisors held a rare meeting on Saturday morning.
The board met to adopt a schedule for the remainder of their presidential search to replace F. King Alexander. King left the university in 2020 for a job at Oregon State University, from which he resigned in March due to involvement in the LSU’s mishandling of sexual misconduct investigations.
This meeting was also the first meeting of the University’s new Title XI Committee.
The board formed the group in response to the Husch Blackwell report that revealed campus officials botched sexual harassment investigations in recent years.
