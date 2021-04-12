Interstate 20 east closed in Greenwood due to wreck

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - All lanes of traffic are closed on eastbound Interstate 20 following a crash on the morning of Monday, April 12.
The crash happened near mile marker three in Greenwood due to a wreck involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to Greenwood police, no one was injured.
Drivers are asked to use Highway 80 near Waskom as an alternate route.
