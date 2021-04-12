2021 Hurricane Season forecast to be ‘above average’

When talking about averages, based off the 1981 to 2010 data used in 2020, this would be five more named storms and two more hurricanes, but there’s now a new average to compare it to that was released by NOAA Friday, April 9. The updated “average” now uses data from 1991 to 2020 and includes a higher number for both average named storms and hurricanes. NOAA says an increase in storms could be attributed to better technology and warming ocean waters.