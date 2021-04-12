House fire sends 1 person to hospital in serious condition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition as a result of a fire that heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday, April 11, authorities report.
The call to the 300 block of McCormick Street came in at 6:31 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Within three minutes, the first firefighters were on the scene at McCormick at Gilbert Drive.
It took them about 24 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Investigators on the scene said there’s no preliminary indication of what caused the fire.
Nine fire units and four police units remain on the scene, dispatch records show.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.