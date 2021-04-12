Friends of woman shot, killed while driving in her car say they can’t imagine how this happened

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Monday, April 12, KSLA’s Destinee Patterson spoke with friends of Hannah Sheffield, who say she was loving and welcoming.
PREVIOUS VIDEO
Sheffield, 29, was shot at the intersection of McElroy and Evans streets while driving home in Bossier City. Police have emphasized that she was not hit by a stray bullet, but will not say whether she was targeted or not.
One of Sheffield’s pastors says he has no idea why anyone would do something like this to her. Friends say the 29-year-old was driving home from a dinner, but just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday night (April 10), police say Sheffield was shot while driving her car. That caused her to crash into a nearby home in the 1100 block of Burchett Street; she later died at the hospital.
“I can’t fathom how this happened. I can’t imagine how this happened. This is the last thing in the world I would have every imagined could have happened,” said Ken Richmond with Church of the Cross.
On KSLA News 12 at 6, hear from Sheffield’s friends.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.