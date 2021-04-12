Few showers tonight ahead of heavy rain Wednesday

(KSLA) - A couple showers will move through overnight. It should not be anything major until Wednesday when a cold front moves through. Then, we can expect heavy downpours.
This evening, clouds will be on the increase. There will not be any rain initially. All of that will stay well off to the west. Temperatures will be very warm and should remain in the 70s.
There is a marginal risk for severe weather on the very edge of the ArkLaTex tonight. Northeast Texas and McCurtain county Oklahoma will be included. Everywhere else, you should only expect some rain and maybe a thunderstorm. I’m not expecting a washout. Rain chances are up to 20%. Temperatures will cool to the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Tuesday will be dry for most of the ArkLaTex. There will be more rain south of I-20. Places near Natchitoches will see heavy rain by the afternoon. There is a marginal risk for more severe storms in this same area. Gusty winds and maybe some hail are possible. North of I-20 should be dry with little to no rain. This includes Shreveport as well. There will not be a lot of sunshine, but a few peeks every now and then. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Tuesday night will have more of the heavy rain move its way back in. After midnight, storms will be developing to our west and north and will move in our direction. As the night wears on, it will be very stormy. So far, the severe potential looks to stay low. It will be a wet commute to work and school Wednesday though.
By Wednesday afternoon, it will be much better with little to no rain. There might be a little sunshine trying to come out too. Temperatures will only warm up to the lower and mid 70s, so it will be a little cooler.
Thursday we will take a little break from the rain. There will be a good mix of sun and clouds with only a 10% chance of a quick shower. Temperatures will still be a bit cool. Highs will only be in the upper 60s.
Friday will go back to some showers and storms. It will not rain all day, but I would be ready for scattered storms, particularly by the afternoon. So far, the severe threat is low, but we will be watching if this changes. Highs will get up to the 60s once again.
This weekend will be beautiful! We will have more clouds hanging around, but there will be little to no rain. Both days will be ideal to get back outside to enjoy the weather! Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Have a great week!
