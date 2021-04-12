Few showers tonight ahead of heavy rain Wednesday

Tuesday will be dry for most of the ArkLaTex. There will be more rain south of I-20. Places near Natchitoches will see heavy rain by the afternoon. There is a marginal risk for more severe storms in this same area. Gusty winds and maybe some hail are possible. North of I-20 should be dry with little to no rain. This includes Shreveport as well. There will not be a lot of sunshine, but a few peeks every now and then. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s and lower 80s.