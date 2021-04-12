Woman dead, man injured in double shooting at Mansfield hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is dead and a man is injured following a double shooting at a northwest Louisiana hotel.
Crews got the call around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, April 12 to the Best Western in the 600 block of Jenkins Street in Mansfield.
The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms that the pair were shot. The man was sent to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment. According to Mansfield police, he is in critical condition.
Police say they believe this was an armed robbery.
According to Mansfield’s Assistant Police Chief Locke, authorities are on the scene across town at a building where they believe a suspect is located.
DeSoto Parish SWAT team is now working with authorities.
DPSO is assisting the Mansfield Police Department with the investigation at this time.
