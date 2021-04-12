Coroner’s office releases report on death of Caddo Correctional inmate

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released its report on the death of Caddo Correctional Center inmate, Casey Simpson, 31.
The report was released Monday, April 12. Simpson died March 16.
Simpson had been in jail at CCC for several months prior to his death. The coroner’s office says Simpson had complained of poor health for about four days before his death. He was evaluated at medical facilities at CCC on two occasions before his death, coroner’s office officials say. On March 16, just after 1 p.m., Simpson was found unresponsive in his cell.
First responders were called and emergency resuscitation was attempted, officials say. Simpson was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead at 4:10 p.m.
The coroner’s office says an autopsy was performed the following day. The Caddo Parish coroner has concluded Simpson died from diabetic ketoacidosis with acute renal failure secondary to new onset diabetes mellitus. The report also says Simpson had hypertensive cardiovascular disease, but that did not contribute to his death.
The coroner’s office says the report includes a review of inmate/medical records from CCC, hospital records from where Simpson died, Shreveport Fire Department ambulance records, surveillance video from CCC, as well as autopsy, laboratory, and toxicology results.
The coroner says Simpson’s cause of death was natural. The results of the investigation will be turned over to the sheriff’s office for evaluation.
