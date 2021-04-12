Chase lands Louisiana man in a Texas lockup

(KSLA) — A Louisiana man is in a Texas jail after fleeing from authorities and reportedly tossing drugs and syringes as he did so.
The Panola County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office reports that it was notified at 10:45 a.m. Sunday that sheriff’s deputies from Caddo Parish, La., were chasing a vehicle into Panola County on State Line Road (Panola County Road 329). The vehicle then turned on U.S. Highway 79 and headed toward Carthage.
The Caddo deputies already had the two occupants out of the vehicle when Panola County deputies arrived.
Now the driver, 37-year-old Keithville resident Eric James Martin, is being held in the Panola County Detention Center.
Panola County authorities say he’s wanted in Texarkana, Ark., on warrants charging him with two counts of felony terroristic threat and another warrant in Beaumont, Texas, on a charge of theft of property valued at $50-$500.
And the Caddo deputies said they intend to file charges of aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice and possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in Penalty Group 2, Panola sheriff’s Capt. Sarah Fields said.
No charge was filed against the female who was in the car with Martin. Caddo deputies gave her a ride back to their parish, Fields added.
Caddo authorities have not indicated what prompted the chase.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.