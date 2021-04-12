Boil advisory issued for subdivision in Haughton due to water main work

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Residents in the Dogwood subdivision in Haughton are being warned that their water will be shut off temporarily while the water company makes repairs.
Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 issued the advisory Monday, April 12 to warn residents that water will be shut off Tuesday while new water mains are installed in Dogwood South.
Service will be discontinued between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and a boil advisory will be in effect in the following areas: Oak Thicket, Doe Ridge, Oakside, South Oakside, and Hollowbluff.
Due to the loss of water pressure, water produced by the system will be of questionable microbiological quality, thus prompting a boil advisory to be issued. The precautionary boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Samples must be collected and sent to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) for testing, meaning the advisory will not be lifted before Thursday, April 15.
All customers should boil their was for at least one full minute before consuming.
