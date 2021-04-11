Week set aside to salute the people who take your emergency calls and get help rolling your way

April 11-17 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

Week set aside to salute the people who take your emergency calls and get help rolling your way
The second week of April is set aside each year to salute the people who radio the police officers, medics and firefighters to get them rolling your way. This year, April 11-17 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. (Source: Texarkana, Ark., Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen | April 11, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT - Updated April 11 at 6:58 PM

(KSLA) — More than 240 million 911 calls are made every year.

Calmly answering those calls are operators and dispatchers, trained professionals who ensure you get the help you need with your emergency anytime day or night any and every day.

The second week of April is set aside each year to salute the people who radio the police officers, medics and firefighters to get them rolling your way.

It’s when first responders and the public say thank you and hats off to the telecommunicators, those who are said to be on the thin Gold line that runs between the thin Red and Blue lines.

Today begins National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week for 2021. All of us at Caddo Fire District #3 want to say an...

Posted by Caddo Fire District #3 on Sunday, April 11, 2021

April 11 - 17, 2021 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week! The men and women of Caddo Fire District Four...

Posted by Caddo Parish Fire District Number Four on Sunday, April 11, 2021

A big shout out of praise and thanks to our SFD Fire Communications Officers. Thank you for making a difference. Your...

Posted by Shreveport Fire Department on Sunday, April 11, 2021

Every year, during the second week in April we honor the men and women who answer the over 240 million 911 calls...

Posted by Miller County Office of Emergency Management on Sunday, April 11, 2021

The Thin Gold Line represents an Emergency Telecommunicator, known as 911 Operators and Dispatchers. These are the men...

Posted by Longview Police Department on Sunday, April 11, 2021

National Public Safety Telecommunications Week April 11th-17th, 2021 Between the thin Red line and the...

Posted by Nacogdoches Police Department on Sunday, April 11, 2021

This week April 11th - April 17th is National Public Safety Telecommunicators week. Every year during the second week...

Posted by New Boston Police Department on Saturday, April 10, 2021

Merle Luster, ATCOG's 911 PSAP Operations Coordinator, presented Communications Supervisor Meagan McBain a certificate...

Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.