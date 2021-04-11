Week set aside to salute the people who take your emergency calls and get help rolling your way

(KSLA) — More than 240 million 911 calls are made every year.
Calmly answering those calls are operators and dispatchers, trained professionals who ensure you get the help you need with your emergency anytime day or night any and every day.
The second week of April is set aside each year to salute the people who radio the police officers, medics and firefighters to get them rolling your way.
It’s when first responders and the public say thank you and hats off to the telecommunicators, those who are said to be on the thin Gold line that runs between the thin Red and Blue lines.
