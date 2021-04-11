Squall line suspected of causing of swath of damage from McCurtain County, Okla., to Hempstead County, Ark.

Survey: A strong squall line with an embedded supercell moved from southeast McCurtain County in Oklahoma through southern Little River County, AR and into western Hempstead County, AR late Friday night with estimated wind speeds around 70-90 mph. While our survey was only conducted in Little River County, based off other non-survey reports, we believe that the swath of damage extended upstream into McCurtain County, OK and downstream into western Hempstead County just past Fulton, AR with a total length around 40-60 miles. In the midst of this swath of wind damage, our survey did find a short embedded EF-1 tornado approximately 5 miles SW of Ashdown. With the exception of the weak tornado, most of the damage consisted of trees being uprooted or snapped in an east to southeast direction. There was also some occasional structural damage that mainly consisted of roofing material or shingles on homes and out buildings. In addition, there were also a few other structures that were considerably damaged by uprooted trees.