Squall line suspected of causing of swath of damage from McCurtain County, Okla., to Hempstead County, Ark.

(KSLA) — A brief EF-1 tornado cut a path 2.4 miles long in southern Little River County, Ark., late Friday night.
That’s the finding of a National Weather Service survey team that went out to survey damage Saturday, April 10.
The surveyors also suspect that a squall line packing winds of 70-90 mph caused of swath of damage some 40-60 miles from McCurtain County, Okla., to just past Fulton in Hempstead County, Ark.
The tornado that was on the ground from 11:31-33 p.m. had estimated peak winds of 90 mph, the Weather Service reports.
Following is storm surveyors’ summary:
NWS Damage Survey for the April 9, 2021 Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Event
Southern Little River County Thunderstorm Wind...
Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mph
Path Length /statute/: 17 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 8 miles
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 04/09/2021
Start Time: 11:22 PM CDT
Start Location: Foreman / Little River County / AR
Start Lat/Lon: 33.7217 / -94.3961
End Date: 04/09/2021
End Time: 11:37 PM CDT
End Location: Ashdown / Little River County / AR
End Lat/Lon: 33.6619 / -94.1292
Survey: A strong squall line with an embedded supercell moved from southeast McCurtain County in Oklahoma through southern Little River County, AR and into western Hempstead County, AR late Friday night with estimated wind speeds around 70-90 mph. While our survey was only conducted in Little River County, based off other non-survey reports, we believe that the swath of damage extended upstream into McCurtain County, OK and downstream into western Hempstead County just past Fulton, AR with a total length around 40-60 miles. In the midst of this swath of wind damage, our survey did find a short embedded EF-1 tornado approximately 5 miles SW of Ashdown. With the exception of the weak tornado, most of the damage consisted of trees being uprooted or snapped in an east to southeast direction. There was also some occasional structural damage that mainly consisted of roofing material or shingles on homes and out buildings. In addition, there were also a few other structures that were considerably damaged by uprooted trees.
A special thanks goes out to our Emergency Management partners in Little River, Hempstead, and Miller counties for their help and assistance with the survey process.
Tornado - Southern Little River County...
Rating: EF1
Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mph
Path Length /statute/: 2.41 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 150.0 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 04/09/2021
Start Time: 11:31 PM CDT
Start Location: 6 SW Ashdown / Little River County / AR
Start Lat/Lon: 33.6219 / -94.2196
End Date: 04/09/2021
End Time: 11:33 PM CDT
End Location: 5 SW Ashdown / Little River County / AR
End Lat/Lon: 33.6198 / -94.1777
Summary: A brief EF-1 tornado crossed over Little River 21 and the intersection of Little River 15 and Little River 713 doing concentrated convergent tree damage in the midst of much wider straight-line wind damage throughout the southern portion of Little River county. Damage to structures in the tornado path was very minimal. It is possible that the tornado extends farther than our survey indicates, however, the actual survey length was limited by road access.
A special thanks goes out to our Emergency Management partners in Little River County for their help and assistance with the survey process.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories.
- EF0...Weak......65 TO 85 mph
- EF1...Weak......86 TO 110 mph
- EF2...Strong....111 TO 135 mph
- EF3...Strong....136 TO 165 mph
- EF4...Violent...166 TO 200mph
- EF5...Violent...>200mph
