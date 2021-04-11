Shreveport Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy maintains National Register on monument

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Chapter of The United Daughters of Confederacy announced through a Facebook post on Thursday, April 8 that they have been approved by the National Park Service to maintain their National Register listing for the monument throughout the entire relocation project.
The monument will be removed from the Caddo Parish Courthouse, but it will be moved to private land at the Pleasant Hill Battlefield site.
They have received preliminary authorization to keep their National Register Status at the new site and plan to provide Park Service documentation once the relocation is complete.
“The continuation of our National Register status comes at a crucial time now that Caddo Parish has indicated to us that it received a proposal on April 1st for moving the monument,” read the Facebook post.
No information on the contractor, their qualifications or the specifics of the submitted proposal has been released since the details are still under review by a project consultant hired by Caddo Parish. The parish’s project timeline shows that details are expected in the next few weeks.
