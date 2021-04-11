A few thousand remain without electricity in wake of storms

(KSLA) — A few thousand ArkLaTex residents remained without electricity Sunday, April 11.
Most of the ongoing outages are the result of straight-line wind damage associated with storms that swept across the area the night of Friday, April 9 and morning of Saturday, April 10.
As of midafternoon Sunday, SWEPCO was reporting only 2,419 of its customers still had no service.
ARKANSAS: 1,535
- Hempstead: 192
- Little River: 1,218
- Miller: 125
LOUISIANA: 39
- Bossier: fewer than 5
- Caddo: 15
- DeSoto: fewer than 5
- Natchitoches: fewer than 5
- Red River: 18
TEXAS: 845
- Bowie: 819
- Franklin: fewer than 5
- Gregg: fewer than 5
- Harrison: 21
- Wood: fewer than 5
Among the largest concentrations is the Winthrop area in Little River County, where 610 customers are impacted by an outage that started at 11:35 p.m. Friday, SWEPCO’s outage map shows. The utility expects to have service there restored by 10 p.m. Sunday.
To the south in the Foreman area are 342 customers impacted by an outage that began at 11:22 p.m. Friday. Repair crews still are assessing the conditions in that area, the map shows.
Among areas where SWEPCO expects to have service restored by 10 p.m. Sunday are:
- Fulton, Ark., where 189 customers are impacted by an outage that began at 12:09 a.m. Saturday;
- Red Lick, Texas, where 136 customers are impacted by an outage that started at 9:23 a.m. Saturday;
- the Jefferson Avenue area of Texarkana, Ark., where 74 customers are impacted by an outage that began at 11:21 p.m. Saturday; and,
- the Sanderson Lane area north of Pinson Park in Texarkana, Ark., where 33 customers are impacted by an outage that started at 2:09 a.m. Saturday.
In East Texas, Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative crews again were out Sunday repairing and/or replacing utility poles and power lines downed or damaged by the storms. Workers are having to rebuild sections of the system where poles were snapped, leaving power lines on the ground.
Crews were in the woods replacing broken utility poles in the areas of Hooks, Nash and Red Lick on Sunday morning. One crew alone needed 14 poles to replace those that had been broken by straight-line winds, the utility reports.
As of midafternoon, the cooperative’s outage viewer showed a dozen outages impacting 386 of its 36,488 customers, including 382 in Bowie County and four in Cass County.
Those include 146 customers in an area around Farm-to-Market Road 992 northeast of DeKalb. That outage began at 12:44 p.m. Saturday.
Another 131 customers in the area of Farm-to-Market Road 1398 north of Victory City are impacted by an outage that started at 11:39 p.m. Friday.
At 2 a.m. Saturday, outages were impacting 5,500 of Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative’s 36,488 customers. Most of those were in Bowie County. Repair crews had restored service to about 1,400 customers by 6 a.m. Saturday. Another 1,000 or so customers had their lights back on by just before noon Saturday.
