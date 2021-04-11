A few thousand remain without electricity in wake of storms

Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative crews were replacing broken utility poles in areas of Hooks, Nash and Red Lick in East Texas the morning of Sunday, April 11. One crew alone needed 14 poles to replace those that had been broken by straight-line winds associated with storms the night of Friday, April 9 and morning of Saturday, April 10, the utility reports. In some cases, workers are having to use specialized swamp buggy equipment as they continue to find poles down in wooded areas. ￼￼￼ (Source: Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative)