Chase involving Louisiana State Police ends in crash, arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana state troopers arrested a driver on Sunday who took them on a high-speed chase through multiple parishes. Troopers said they originally tried pulling the suspect over for a traffic violation in Webster Parish.
The chase, which began around 7:35 a.m. in Webster Parish off of I-20, reached speeds as high as 100 mph.
The driver crashed and rolled over around 7:45 a.m. in front of Pilot Truck Stop in Haughton after driving on U.S. Highway 80. However, the driver continued running on foot for about 50 to 100 yards, before troopers caught him.
The driver sustained minor injuries and is at a local hospital. Two other passengers were in the vehicle, but have since been released from police custody.
