Boil advisory issued for Leary, Texas

LEARY, Texas (KSLA) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil advisory for the City of Leary due to the system experiencing a loss of pressure on Saturday, April 10.
A power outage at the city’s pressure source caused the loss of water.
Residents will be notified when it is no longer necessary to boil water.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Rick Barton or Robert Bean at 903-798-3850. If these individuals are unavailable, someone at this number will be able to answer your questions. If for any reason you cannot reach the number above, you may call 903-277-0859 or 903-277-1206 at any time.
TIPS FOR BOILING WATER
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for two full minutes in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).
