BCPD investigating fatal shooting and crash

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Police Department detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that caused a car crash.
BCPD responded to a shooting just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 at the intersection of McElroy and Evans Streets.
Hannah Sheffield, 29, of Bossier City was driving when she was shot. This caused her to crash her car into a house in the 1100 block of Burchett Street.
Sheffield was transported to the hospital where she later died.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Bossier City police at 318-741-8605 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. You can also submit a tip anonymously by downloading the Bossier Crime Stoppers P3tips mobile app or logging onto www.p3tips.com.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.