Wonderful weekend weather

Happy Saturday everyone! The storms are gone thankfully and now we’re headed to a wonderful weekend with dry and warm weather plus sunshine! Rain and storms however will not stay away for long during the spring and will be back Tuesday due to another cold front.
Today: morning temperatures will sit comfortably in the 60s. By the afternoon, highs will climb into the low 70s near I-30 and north. Mid 70s and upper 70s for areas near I-20 and south. We’ll have clouds this morning but they’ll be clearing this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies today and for tomorrow.
Overnight lows are in the mid and upper 40s.
Sunday: another wonderful day with morning temperatures cool in the upper 40s. It’ll be a mostly sunny day with highs in the low 80s.
Monday should start the week off with a mix of sun and clouds and little to no chance of rain. It should remain dry with just the 10% chance of rain. Temperatures will get up to the lower 80s. Late Monday a cold front will begin moving into the ArkLaTex and upping our rain chances for Tuesday through the week.
Then from Tuesday to Thursday, there should be scattered showers and storms every day. It’s too far out to tell if there will be any severe weather. However, considering we are in April and this is severe weather season for the ArkLaTex, it is certainly not ruled out of any stronger storms. We will be your First Alert if anything does appear to be severe.
