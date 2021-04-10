Volunteers clean up Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Volunteers took to the streets of Shreveport on Saturday, April 10 to do a little spring cleaning.
The effort was a part of the LoveShreveport Citywide Cleanup. Around 650 volunteers signed up to help with the cleanup and received a t-shirt.
Caddo Parish Commissioner Kenneth Epperson says that Shreveport is home, and it’s important to take care of it.
“Everyone who lives in Shreveport and Caddo Parish should have in their mindset to do all that they can to make our city and our parish look good,” said Epperson. “After all, this is our home. As it looks, that what the perception of it will be. We should do everything that we can to see if we can get people to want to come here, live here, retire here.”
And Epperson says that doing a cleanup like this once a year is not enough.
“This should be something that’s perpetual. This should be taken on by our churches, our home owners’ associations, our sororities and fraternities,” he said. “This should be an on-going deal, to make sure that we do all that we can to present Shreveport and Caddo parish in a positive light.”
