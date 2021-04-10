Texarkana, Ark., fire crews rescue 2 women, child from houses crushed by tree that fell during storms

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Ark., emergency crews were busy rescuing people from their homes during the height of the storms Friday night.
Two homes in the 1600 block of Pecan Street were destroyed when a huge tree fell about midnight amid the storms’ heavy winds.
“We had to bust out a window and climb through there and knock out a door,” fire Capt. Chad McKee said as he recalled helping save a woman and her child from a house that was caved in.
Assisting him was firefighter Cory Durham.
“When I found them in the bedroom, it was kind of crazy. They were in a nook in their bed. And she was desperately holding onto her young daughter,” Durham said. “I was fortunate enough to be able to hop over a hole and grab them and pulled them out to safety.”
Firefighters also helped a woman out of the house next door that was heavily damaged by the falling tree. No one was injured.
“It’s pretty much a miracle that they were alive with the tree being on top of them with the way they were,” Durham said.
Property owner Ferrell Green told KSLA News 12 he is sad to see the tree go but glad to see his tenants survive.
“Well, it was an old tree, one of the oldest trees in the city. It weathered many storms. But this one it didn’t; it blew it over.”
At one point, AEP/SWEPCO reported that service had been interrupted to more than 16,000 of its customers in the Texarkana area.
