Severe storms roll across parts of the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Severe thunderstorms are moving across the ArkLaTex and bringing with them the threat of tornadoes, hail and damaging straight-line winds.
Tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for some areas.
Damage reports are starting to come in.
A tree has fallen on a residence at DeKalb in Bowie County, Texas. Power lines also are down in the area.
Wind gusts of 65 mph have been reported, bringing the potential of widespread wind damage.
Cass County, Texas, authorities are reporting that several trees have been downed and that their phones are ringing off the hook.
Damage is being reported in the Texarkana area.
- There’s a report of a tree on top of a house.
- In Lakewood Estates, a resident says that there’s a tree down on one of their vehicles and that power lines are down.
- A KSLA News 12 viewer says that there’s a tree down in her yard and that some roofing has been ripped off.
- Power lines also are down on Country Club and Forest.
- Miller County, Ark., authorities say part of Highway 237 near Mandeville Road has been shut down due to a spilt pole. Several trees and multiple power lines are down.
- Multiple reports of downed utility poles.
- A tree fell on a power line on Robison Road in front of the college in Texarkana.
- A tree and a power line were downed on 35th at Ash in Texarkana, Ark.
A transformer blew in the 200 block of Roosevelt Road in Hooks Texas.
A KSLA News 12 viewer says there is lots of damage in Leary in Bowie County, Texas.
A tree fell on a residence on Hickory Street in Maud, Texas.
Among the many power lines down are some along Highway 44 west of DeKalb, Texas
Another KSLA News 12 viewer says it got pretty windy in Red Lick, Texas.
Power was out in Lockesburg, Ark., a KSLA News 12 viewer said.
AEP/SWEPCO is reporting that 16,873 of its customers have lost power, including:
ARKANSAS: 6,958
- Hempstead: 17
- Little River: 2,112
- Miller: 3,979
- Sevier: 679
- Washington: 216
LOUISIANA: 2,154
- Bienville: fewer than 5
- Bossier: 388
- Caddo: 921
- DeSoto: 217
- Grant: 174
- Natchitoches: 390
- Red River: 35
- Sabine: 23
- Webster: fewer than 5
- Winn: fewer than 5
TEXAS: 7,957
- Bowie: 7,761
- Camp: fewer than 5
- Cass: 62
- Harrison: fewer than 5
- Rusk: 7
- Smith: fewer than 5
- Upshur: 124
