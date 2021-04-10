Red River Sheriff’s Office K-9 passes away

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of K-9 Cephira on Wednesday, April 7.
Cephira joined the RRPSO family in 2009. She was a border collie specializing in human detection and recovery. She spent her entire career beside Deputy Randy Thomas, Sr. She was a loved and well-respected member of the family at home with Deputy Thomas and his wife, Pam.
“While she was gentle in spirit, she was tenacious when it came to her search and recovery efforts,” RRPSO said in a social media post. “Not only was she an invaluable resource in local cases, but her skill and reputation preceded her.”
Cephira and her services were requested numerous times by many agencies across multiple states in her 12 years of service. Along with Deputy Thomas, she was able to help bring closure to over 30 families during their times of loss.
RRPSO extended a special thanks to the Griffith family who, with the help of others, raised the funds necessary to purchase Cephira after the drowning death of their daughter Hannah in 2008. Hannah was never recovered from the Red River, but the Griffiths wanted to do something that would help RRPSO bring closure to families in the future in a similar situation.
Cephria, thank you for your service. End of watch: Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.