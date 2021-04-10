Neighborhoods cleaning up damage from major storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Local businesses, neighborhoods and power crews are working to clean up damage from the overnight storms that left trees and power lines down in many portions of the WAFB viewing area.
Pictures from overnight storm damage:
In East Baton Rouge Parish, Airline Highway is closed in both directions near the State Fairgrounds because of utility lines across the roadway.
Entergy crews are working to clear the power line that is currently blocking the roadway along Airline highway in Baton Rouge. Customers in the area are reminded to keep clear and use caution when driving.
High winds also blew over the trailer of an 18-wheeler near the Albertsons on Airline Highway at Highland Road.
Ascension Parish, Sheriff Bobby Webre says high winds toppled trees in and around Prairieville. A tree fell onto a home on Gold Place Road off Highway 431. No injuries were reported in Ascension Parish and all roadways are back open in that parish, the sheriff said Saturday morning.
2,300 Entergy customers were without power in Ascension Parish Saturday morning.
Entergy anticipates that all customers who can safely receive power will be restored by tonight with a few in the heaviest damaged areas possibly extending into tomorrow.
