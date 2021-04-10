1 killed, 7 others hurt when possible tornado strikes Louisiana village

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (WAFB) — A man was found dead after a possible tornado struck the Palmetto area of St. Landry Parish early the morning of Saturday, April 10.
Killed in the storm that hit the village about 2 a.m. was 28-year-old Jose Higareda; and seven other people were hurt pretty bad, parish President Jessie Ballard said.
At least eight homes were ripped apart. And vehicles were tossed into the middle of fields.
Ballard said he can’t believe his eyes but is thankful to hear the survival stories coming out of his parish.
“This is unbelievable. It’s devastating. You see homes that are just not there anymore,” the official said.
“It’s just unbelievable to see what we’re looking at right now. We were very fortunate,” Ballard continued.
“Just a little ways down here farther north, they had two other homes where the roofs were taken off. The people in the house actually went into the bathroom and into the bathtub whenever they heard it. And they survived.
“So we were very fortunate to hear that news.”
