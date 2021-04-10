Judge grants pretrial release for Polk County man accused in Capitol riots

WASHINGTON DC (KTRE) - A federal judge has granted release for a Goodrich man accused for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.
Judge Paul Friedman cited a lack of evidence of the role Daniel Page Adams, 43, played in the riots and whether he would continue to be a threat.
Adams is charged with federal charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting certain officers, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, impeding passage through the capitol grounds and demonstrating in a Capitol building.
As part of his conditions of release, Adams will be contained within a 150-mile radius from his home and guns are not allowed in his home. He is also not allowed to have contact with his co-defendant, Cody Connell, who is also his cousin.
Adams’ attorney stated during the hearing on Friday that Adams has employment waiting for him at home and a family to provide care. The attorney also mentioned Adams may coach a Little League team.
Previous story: Polk County man accused in Capitol riots makes court appearance
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.