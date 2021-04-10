Flooding in Abita Springs raising concern for some residents

ABITA SPRINGS, La. (WVUE) - Flooding in the Abita Springs area after this morning’s severe weather is causing concern for some residents, and road travel going to and from area subdivisions has been difficult this evening due to high water.
One resident, Sandy Crowningshield, said that the water started rising quickly this afternoon along Highway 435 near the Hillcrest Subdivision.
“Currently, we’re trying to get home before dark because this water is moving very fast and once it gets dark it’s hard to tell if the road is clear or is covered with water,” Crowningshield said around 5 p.m. “We’ve seen cars alongside the road and people carrying kids to their homes on their back in waist-deep water.”
Also along Highway 435, Crowningshield said that she observed first responders closing the roads and attending to stalled vehicles.
