Family, friends of missing LSU student hold prayer vigil

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family, friends and classmates gathered Friday night to pray over the search of missing LSU Freshman Kori Gauthier.
Gauthier was reported missing after she was last seen Tuesday, April 6.
Hundreds of people, including complete strangers, locked hands and cried as they pleaded for her safe return. Kori’s uncle, Spencer Gauthier, had no idea how much his niece touched the community.
“It shows that humanity still rules in this world,” said Gauthier.
TJ Polk is a student at LSU and never met or even knew who Kori was before this week. As soon as he heard about what happened, he said he knew he had to do something.
“When I first received the phone call from my mom who’s back home in Georgia saying that she was in a Facebook group and had received information about this and if I could do something about it. It was an immediate, this is what, this is what I’m going to do,” said Polk.
Polk said Friday’s vigil is a prime example of what the LSU community is about.
“This could’ve been any of us, and we would’ve done this for any student,” said Polk.
People also wore shirts with the words “#FindKori”. Family said this is proof that everyone sill has hope.
“That’s just who we are. That’s just who I am. I don’t give up. If it’s something I want, I’m going to get it. I will find her,” said Gauthier.
Gauthier said they’ll continue their search down the Mississippi River levees Saturday, April 10, at 8 a.m.
The family is providing a reward for anyone who brings their daughter home. Anyone with information related to her whereabouts should call LSU Police at (225) 578-3231 or Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-2000.
