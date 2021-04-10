CDC says racism is a ‘threat to public’s health’

“Health care providers and public health practitioners have increasingly understood and sounded the alarm about racism as a threat to the well-being and longevity to residents of color. said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of the New Orleans Health Department. “Direct negative impacts have been shown both from individual bias - implicit and explicit - as well as the persistent legacies of systems designed to exclude Black residents from the highest access to care. In New Orleans, our most recent Community Health Assessment found that on nearly every measure of health studied, Black residents had worse outcomes than Whites. This mirrors national findings that even when other factors such as income and education are accounted for, the insidious and pervasive effects of racism cause needless excess morbidity and mortality. At NOHD, we are pleased to see the CDC recognize racism as a threat to health - just as they have identified other social determinants - and look forward to continuing to do the hard work to address and dismantle inequities in the health system.”