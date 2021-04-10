Authorities release more details in shooting at Koshkonong, Mo. convenience store

One dead, three injured in shooting at Snappy Mart

By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 10, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 6:39 PM

KOSHKONONG, Mo. (KAIT/KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store in Koshkonong, Mo. that killed one, and injured three others.

According to a report from KY3, deputies arrested a 28-year-old Thayer, Mo. man wanted in the shootings for neighboring Howell County. Investigators will release his identity after formal charges are filed. Investigators say there is a connection between the shooter and one of the victims.

Officers responded to the Snappy Mart convenience store Saturday morning. A witness nearby says shots were fired around 5:15 a.m. The store is open 24-hours-a-day.

All three of the victims remain in critical condition at a Springfield hospital. The victim killed in the shooting was someone from out of state. Two of the three injured also live out of state.

