Authorities release more details in shooting at Koshkonong, Mo. convenience store

KOSHKONONG, Mo. (KAIT/KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store in Koshkonong, Mo. that killed one, and injured three others.
According to a report from KY3, deputies arrested a 28-year-old Thayer, Mo. man wanted in the shootings for neighboring Howell County. Investigators will release his identity after formal charges are filed. Investigators say there is a connection between the shooter and one of the victims.
Officers responded to the Snappy Mart convenience store Saturday morning. A witness nearby says shots were fired around 5:15 a.m. The store is open 24-hours-a-day.
All three of the victims remain in critical condition at a Springfield hospital. The victim killed in the shooting was someone from out of state. Two of the three injured also live out of state.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
