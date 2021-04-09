20-year-old arrested for alleged role in Marion Street fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has arrested one man for his alleged role in a shooting that left one man dead.
Sirelderick Hays, 20, faces one count of second-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
The incident took place just after 9 p.m. on March 31 in the Queensborough neighborhood. At the scene, officers found Xavier Griffin, 19, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“During the investigation, violent crimes investigators were able to gather valid information identifying Sirelderick Hays as the shooter in this homicide,” reads a news release from SPD.
On April 7, detectives were able to contact and interview Hays.
He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
